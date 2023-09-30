Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Intel stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.