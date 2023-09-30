Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $395.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.