Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

