Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 113,621 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 113,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,351.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,645,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,892.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 47,958 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,927.66.

On Friday, September 22nd, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 114,159 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,902.43.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 40,704 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.24.

On Monday, September 18th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 21,743 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,046.69.

On Friday, September 15th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,414 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,176.04.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 70,779 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $61,577.73.

On Monday, September 11th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 163,158 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $140,315.88.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 425,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $327,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,343.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 121,622 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,730.04.

Porch Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Porch Group stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.92. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 329.46%. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 260,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 69,256 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 646,591 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Porch Group by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 437,175 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

