McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.27.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

