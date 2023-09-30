McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.12

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.12 and traded as high as $103.99. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $101.41, with a volume of 54,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

