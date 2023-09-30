McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,133,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

