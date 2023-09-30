McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average is $193.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

