McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.