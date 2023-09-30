McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

