McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 15.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $63,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

