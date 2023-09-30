McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

