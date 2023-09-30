McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.