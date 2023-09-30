MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MDWD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MediWound from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.09.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

