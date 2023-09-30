MELD (MELD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.28 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, MELD has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,395,564 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01157081 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,235,822.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.