MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $13.64 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $60.99 million and $1.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.64 or 0.00050612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,961.62 or 1.00036174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002355 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,471,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.50906974 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $1,106,796.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

