Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,179 shares of company stock worth $169,652 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNMD opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

