Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

