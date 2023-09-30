Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
