Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

