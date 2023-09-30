Monero Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $37.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $146.47 or 0.00543976 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,926.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00243623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00874748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00059422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00116686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,338,534 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.