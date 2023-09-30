Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 1,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

