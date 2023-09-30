Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $272.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $284,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $132,860,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 87.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

