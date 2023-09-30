Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.66.
MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3541667 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.