Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

