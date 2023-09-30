Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

