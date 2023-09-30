Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

