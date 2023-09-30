Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,081,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

