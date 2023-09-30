Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.55 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

