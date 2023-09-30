Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ opened at $32.42 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

