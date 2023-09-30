Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,791,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 765,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,010,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 334,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

