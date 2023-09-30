Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

C opened at $41.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.