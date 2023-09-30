Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,688,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

