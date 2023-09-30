Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises approximately 1.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after purchasing an additional 791,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

