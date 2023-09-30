Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

