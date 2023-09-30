My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $88,548.75 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002891 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,423,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

