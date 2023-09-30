National Bankshares Analysts Give Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) a C$17.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.43.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

