National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.45. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 57,787 shares changing hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

