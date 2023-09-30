National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.78

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.78 and traded as high as $44.75. National Research shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 35,530 shares.

National Research Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Research

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. National Research’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in National Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

