Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Nautilus Marine Services Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £417,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile
Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nautilus Marine Services
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.