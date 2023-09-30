Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,262 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 17.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,655,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,125,000 after acquiring an additional 243,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $263.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $260.89 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

