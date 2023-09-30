Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 221.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

