Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

