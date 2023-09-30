Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.06 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

