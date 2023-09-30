Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

