Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 360,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

