Naviter Wealth LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC opened at $35.55 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

