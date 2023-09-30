Naviter Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

