Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.61) to GBX 3,200 ($39.08) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,170 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($31.57) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.78) to GBX 2,960 ($36.15) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Relx Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

