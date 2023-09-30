Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.