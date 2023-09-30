Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

